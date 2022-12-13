Status of ongoing National Highway Projects reviewed

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Ajaz Asad today convened a meeting of officers to review the progress of work on Ring Road Srinagar, Grade Separator at Lasjan, Flyovers at Bemina, Nowgam and Sanatnagar, Circular Road, other major roads having issues with revenue department besides impediments faced by agencies while executing the works.

DC while reviewing physical and financial status of the NH projects, it was informed that work on the projects including culverts and foundations is going on smoothly.

Regarding Grade Separator at Lasjan, Deputy Commissioner was apprised that more than 80 percent work has been completed and after NHAI placed indent recently few structure falling in the alignment are under evaluation and compensation to the owners will be given shortly.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner was briefed about the ongoing work on flyovers wherein it was informed that more than 30% of work has been completed on both Nowgam and Bemina Flyover projects.