Stone Park to come up under PMDP at Athwajan

Srinagar: A park is coming up at erstwhile quarry at Athwajan area here on city outskirts under the Prime Minister’s Development Plan (PMDP)
The Stone Park assumes significance as it includes a largest natural rock climbing wall besides cycling and jogging tracks to make it an adventurers’ favourite besides open green spaces and a spacious cafeteria.
Secretary, Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez and Commissioner-Secretary, Floriculture, Gardens & Parks, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad today visited many upcoming projects in the summer capital and reviewed their pace of completion.
During the visit, Sarmad Hafeez and Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad visited Stone Park at Athwajan and took a detailed review of the completion of various components of the Park on the spot. The Park has been developed under
On the occasion, representatives of executing agencies brief about the various facets of the project.
Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo; Director, Floriculture, Farooq Ahmad, officers of Tourism and Floriculture Department besides representatives of executing agencies were present on the occasion.