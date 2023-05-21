Strawberry harvesting at peak in Srinagar

“I come early in the morning and take supplies for the day. This fruit has a short life. So we take fresh supplies each day and then supply them to street vendors and fruit markets. This season is very busy for us, and we spend most of our time in the area getting supplies from the farmers,” Farooq Ahmad, a supplier, said.

Farmers said that the strawberry cultivation at Gasso registers turnover of lakhs of rupees every year.

“This year’s incessant rains affected the yield. The rates also were down. Had there been facilities provided by authorities, we could have saved the crop. There is also a high need for the government to take a personal interest in this farming and ensure that the schemes can reach farmers. We have also been demanding bore wells so that proper supply of water can be ensured to the crop,” said a group of farmers.

They said they have to invest time, labor, fertilisation, de-weeding, and other care which requires capital. They said if the outcome is not good, the strawberry cultivation can run into losses, which can affect the livelihood of people associated with it.

“We also demand that refrigerated vehicles are provided by the government so that the fruit which has short life can reach markets across India. It will also help us fetch higher prices and ensure that more employment from this crop is generated,” said Manzoor Ahmad, another farmer.