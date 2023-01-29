Stray dog menace assumes horrendous dimensions in Srinagar

With SMC failing to start sterilisation programme on large scale, as per estimates there are over one lakh stray dogs only in Srinagar city registering increase in dog bite cases.

Though the number of dog sites in lesser in districts excluding Srinagar, however canine attacks have proved lethal. Last year a 10-year old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The incident has evoked strong protest by the locals who said that the stray dog population in the area has increased manifold in absence of proper garbage disposal.

In 2000, a lawyer of Dewanbagh Baramulla died after being mauled by a pack of stray dogs. He was attacked during his routine morning walk. In the gruesome attack he was bitten on his leg, face and back by the stray dogs that later resulted in his multi organ failure. He went into coma and was put on a ventilator and passed away after battling for 21 days at SMHS Hospital.

On April 30 last year, stray dogs left 39 people, including 17 tourists and 22 locals, injured at tourist hub Boulevard in Srinagar. The tourists were strolling on the banks of Dal lake when they were pounced upon by the canines and had to be admitted to hospital.

Medicos said that the dog bites led to deaths in case of rabies besides cause sepsis, deformity of affected parts and also affected victims psychologically.