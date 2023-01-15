Stray dogs on prowl at Abi Guzar

Srinagar: Residents of Abi Guzar here have expressed concern over the presence of a large number of stray dogs in the area.

A delegation from the area said that stray dogs chase commuters including locals posing risk to their lives.

”In past several months, many pedestrians were attacked and bitten by stray dogs on Abiguzar Bund. During evenings it is difficult to walk from Lal Chowk to Abi Guzar due to presence of scores of stray dogs. “We have been apprising the concerned authorities about the matter but no action has been taken so far. We make a fervent appeal to SMC authorities to look into the matter and take measures to check the stray dog menace,” they said.