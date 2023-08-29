Stray dogs on prowl at Hawal

Srinagar: Residents of Hawal locality here have expressed concern over the presence of a large number of stray dogs in the area.

A group of residents said that the presence of stray dogs poses risk to locals and pedestrians.They said these dogs chase pedestrians posing risk of injuries to them.

“Due to the presence of a large number of stray dogs, we are unable to venture out of our homes especially in evenings and mornings. It becomes difficult for students, especially kids, to board school buses in the morning due to the presence of stray dogs. We had many times apprised the SMC authorities to look into the matter but no action was taken. We make a fervent appeal to the SMC Commissioner to look into the issue,” they added.