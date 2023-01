Srinagar: Residents of Lal Bazar locality here have expressed concern over presence of large number of stray dogs

A delegation from the locality said that in absence of sanitation, dogs are present in dozens near garbage dumps.

“Heaps of garbage attract a large number of stray dogs endangering lives of locals. Children and aged face problems to venture out due to presence of stray dogs. We make a fervent appeal to SMC Commissioner to look into the matter,” they said.