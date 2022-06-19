Stray dogs on prowl at Mulphaq

Srinagar: Residents of Mulphaq area of Hazratbal are irked by growing dog population in the area.

A delegation of locals from Mulphaq said that over the past few years, the population of dogs has grown posing threat to them.

“Hundreds of families are living under fear of dog attacks. Elderly people and children are unable to venture out due to presence of stray dogs. We have time and again asked authorities to look into the issue but to no avail. On daily basis, we have to accompany children and the elderly so that dogs won't attack,” said Mudasir Ahmed, a local.