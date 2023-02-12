Stray dogs on prowl at Munwarabad

Srinagar: Residents of Munwarabad locality here have expressed concern over the presence of a large number of stray dogs in the area.

A delegation from the locality said that stray dogs pose a risk to pedestrians.

“Due to the presence of a large number of stray dogs, people fear to venture out of homes in morning and evening hours. These dogs chase pedestrians and vehicles. The canines are mostly present near open garbage dumps. We appeal to SMC authorities to take measures to tackle the stray dog menace in the locality,” they added.