Stray dogs on prowl at Munwarabad

Srinagar, Dec 25: Residents of Munwarabad area here have expressed concern over failure of Srinagar Municipal Corporation for failing to curb stray dog menace in the area.

A delegation of aggrieved residents said that hundreds of stray dogs are present in the area posing risk to locals and pedestrians. The residents said that the garbage dump in the area has become a source of attraction for the stray dogs. “These stray dogs have so far bitten many pedestrians,” they said.

“Due to the presence of a large number of stray dogs, we are unable to venture out of our homes especially in evenings and mornings. It becomes difficult for students, in presence of stray dogs. We had many times apprised the SMC authorities to look into the matter but no action was taken.

The stray dog menace has made our lives miserable. We make a fervent appeal to the SMC Commissioner to look into the issue and direct the concerned officials to take measures for curbing this menace at the earliest,” they added.