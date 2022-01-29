Stray dogs on prowl at Naseem Bagh

Srinagar: Residents of Habak Naseem Bagh Lane 4 here have expressed concern over the presence of stray dogs in the locality.
The residents through Welfare Committee Naseem Bagh said five teenagers of the locality were bitten by stray dogs in the last few days.
“Dog population of the area has increased manifold thereby causing a lot of inconveniences to residents and pedestrians especially kids and elderly persons.
Elders at times skip offering prayers in masjid in view of the threat of dogs. We have been repeatedly asking SMC to check the growing dog menace in the area but no action has been taken so far. We make a fervent appeal to the SMC Commissioner to look into the issue,” they said.