Stray dogs on prowl at Nawab Bazar

Srinagar: The residents of Syed Hamidpora Nawab Bazar locality in Downtown here have expressed concern over the presence of stray dogs in the area.

A delegation from the area said that stray dogs would chase pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

“Many people had a narrow escape as stray dogs chased them. Due to the presence of stray dogs, we face problems in venturing out during evening hours. ,” they said.

“We make a fervent appeal to SMC authorities to look into the matter and direct the concerned to check the menace,” they said.