Stray dogs on prowl at Noorbagh

Srinagar: Growing population of stray dogs at Shaheen Mohalla Noorbagh is causing immense problems to locals.
Residents said that unchecked menace of stray dogs in the area is taking heavy toll on them.
A delegation of the locals from the area said that despite requests to authorities there has been no action on the ground.
The locals said that the Shaheen Mohalla has become a breeding area for stray dogs.
“Large number of stray dogs poses risk to us,” said Adil Ahmed, a local.
The residents appealed to the authorities to look into the issue.