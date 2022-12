Srinagar: Residents of Shahmpora area of Nowhatta have expressed concern over the presence of a large number of stray dogs in the area.

A delegation from the area said the due to the presence of stray dogs, the movement of locals gets hampered.

“Stray dogs chase pedestrians posing risk to their lives. Students going for tuitions face immense problems to venture out of their homes. We appeal to SMC authorities to look into the matter,” they said.