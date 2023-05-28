Stray dogs on prowl at Rawalpora

Srinagar: Residents of Al-Farooq colony Rawalpora complained that their residential colony has suddenly been intruded by a large number of stray dogs.

They said that their locality has strangely witnessed a high number of ferocious canines who wander on the streets and even breach their compound walls. “Our children are not safe even in our residential compounds” they said.

The residents said they fear venturing out in early morning hours and after dusk.

“We fear to go out for prayers in the local mosque. Especially children and elderly fear to move alone” Suhail Reshi, president of Masjid Intizamia committee said.