Stray dogs on prowl at Rawalpora

Srinagar: Residents of Al-Farooq colony Rawalpora complained that their residential colony has suddenly been intruded by a large number of stray dogs.
They said that their locality has strangely witnessed a high number of ferocious canines who wander on the streets and even breach their compound walls. “Our children are not safe even in our residential compounds” they said.
The residents said they fear venturing out in early morning hours and after dusk.
“We fear to go out for prayers in the local mosque. Especially children and elderly fear to move alone” Suhail Reshi, president of Masjid Intizamia committee said.
“At fajr prayer time we move in groups to avoid any incident as dogs try to attack us all of a sudden. Therefore we wait for each other before venturing out,” he said.
Another resident Zahoor Ahmed, a retired senior police officer said that suddenly the number of stray dogs have multiplied in this colony. And there are new puppies also scattered on the colony streets.
“We cannot drive smoothly in the colony as the stray dogs or their pups run after our vehicles. It is a mess out here” he said.
The residents appealed the Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation “to intervene by atleast sending a dog catching squad for carrying out sterilisation”.
“If they catch them and take them away for sterilization atleast their number will not increase any further” they said.