Stray dogs on prowl at Rawalpora

Srinagar: Residents of Rawalpora have expressed concern over the presence of a large number of stray dogs in the area.

A delegation from the area said that scores of stray dogs are present at the garbage dump near Rawalpora crossing leading to Rangreth.

“These stray dogs chase vehicles and pedestrians, especially in the evenings. This poses a risk of accidents on the busy route. In the mornings, it becomes difficult for students, especially kids, to board school buses due to the presence of stray dogs. We had many times apprised the SMC authorities to look into the matter but no action was taken. We make a fervent appeal to the SMC Commissioner to look into the issue,” they added.