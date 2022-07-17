Stray dogs on prowl at Tailbal

The locals said that the garbage dumping site near Kashipora Tailbal has become a breeding ground for dogs. They said that scattered garbage in the area causes inconvenience to locals there.

“Heaps of garbage in the area are scattered on the roads of Tailbal and its adjoining area attracting dozens of dogs. It is risky to move around particularly for kids,” said Adil Ahmed, a local.

The residents appealed to the authorities to look into the issue so that they can move around freely without fear of being attacked by stray dogs.