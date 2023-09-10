Stray dogs on prowl at Tailbal

Srinagar: Growing dog menace at Tailbal and its adjoining areas is taking a toll on its locals.

The residents of the area said that the unchecked stray dog population in the area has made it impossible for locals to roam around without fear.

A delegation of the locals from the area said that despite requests to authorities there has been no action on the ground. The locals said that the garbage dumping site near Kashipora Tailbal has become a breeding ground for dogs.

“The dogs in the area have made it impossible for us to roam around. The heaps of garbage in the area are scattered on the roads of Tailbal and its adjoining area and dozens of dogs are prowling on it. It is risky to move around, particularly for kids who are elderly,” said Asif Ahmed, a local.