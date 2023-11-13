Stray dogs on prowl in Downtown areas

Srinagar, Nov 13: Residents and traders of Downtown have expressed serious concern over the presence of a large number of stray dogs in Old City areas.

In this regard, a meeting was conducted by Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Alliance today. “During the meeting we discussed how stray dog menace has become a serious issue as it poses a threat to people in Downtown and other areas of the city. Population of stray dogs has increased in Downtown and people, especially students, face problems to venture out,” said chairman of Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Alliance, Nazir Ahmad Shah.

“Despite our repeated reminders, no action has been taken by SMC to check stray dog menace. We urge the SMC Commissioner to look into the matter and direct for immediate measures to check the dog menace so that people feel a sense of security,” Shah added.