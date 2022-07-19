‘Streamline e-rickshaw service in Shaher-e-Khaas’

Srinagar: Traders of Shaher-e-Khaas have urged authorities to streamline e-rickshaw service in Downtown areas.
“We welcome the starting of e-rickshaw service in the Downtown area, but we want that the service must be streamlined so that all areas are covered. We also demand more e-rickshaws should be allowed to ply in Downtown areas from city centre areas,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah, chairman Shaher-e-Khaas Coordination Committee.
Shah said that due to lack of parking places and congested lanes, starting of e-rickshaw service from Lal Chowk and Batamaloo to Zaina Kadal and its adjoining areas is a suitable solution.
“We make a fervent appeal to RTO Kashmir and SSP Traffic Srinagar to look into the matter and take measures for streamlining e-rickshaw service in Downtown areas so that all areas are covered,” Shah added.