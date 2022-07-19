‘Streamline e-rickshaw service in Shaher-e-Khaas’

Shah said that due to lack of parking places and congested lanes, starting of e-rickshaw service from Lal Chowk and Batamaloo to Zaina Kadal and its adjoining areas is a suitable solution.

“We make a fervent appeal to RTO Kashmir and SSP Traffic Srinagar to look into the matter and take measures for streamlining e-rickshaw service in Downtown areas so that all areas are covered,” Shah added.