‘Strengthen intelligence network to crack hotspots of drugs in Srinagar’

The DC took feedback from the members of the Committee including SP Headquarter, Incharge Drug De-addiction Centre SMHS Hospital and Incharge ATF, SKIMS Bemina who presented the latest report related to action taken against drug addiction and drug trafficking in the last 2 months in the District.

The DC stressed upon the Officers of all the line Departments to further intensify IEC activities, connecting communities including religious influencers and civil society members, besides holding capacity building programmes for Heads of Educational Institutions.

The DC also emphasised the Officers including Enforcement agencies for strengthening intelligence network to crack hotspots of drug abuse, obstruct drug-peddling, besides creating greater deterrence to combat dangerous trade of drug-trafficking.

The DC also called for attacking the problem of drugs from both supply and demand sides vital to contain the drug peddling and break the supply chain. He also called for stringent action against the culprits involved in the hazardous trade of drugs.

The DC asked the Revenue and Police authorities to pace up the process of the hotspots of the drugs. Similarly, the DC also laid thrust on further intensifying IEC campaigns at Schools and Colleges levels to sensitize students and common masses about ill effects of drugs as well as encouraging healthy activities and hobbies to discourage drug abuse.

The DC asked the Chief Education Officer and Nodal Officer Colleges to conduct seminars, rallies and other programmes on the harmful effects of drug menace in all Government and Private Educational Institutions of the District so that youth is discouraged from tempting towards drugs. The DC stressed on adopting zero tolerance against the drug abuse in all Educational Institutions of the District.

The DC laid stress on identification of drug hotspots in the District and asked the enforcement agencies to conduct raids on such identified hotspots to nab the drug peddlers.

During the meeting, the DC also asked the RTO and Health Departments to constitute a special Joint team to conduct random testing of vulnerable groups including drivers of commercial vehicles.

SP Headquarter, Arif Amin Shah apprised the meeting that as many as 13 new drug peddlers have been detained under Narco PSA since May, 2023, besides 9 accused detained under PIT NDPS. In addition, 60gms of heroin, Charas, 348.28 gm, 9.5 kgs of Bung Poppy, 800 psychotropic syrup bottles, 24860 capsules/tablets of psychotropic substances were recovered.