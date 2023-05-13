‘Strengthen intelligence network to obstruct drug-peddling routes in Srinagar’

Srinagar: A meeting of District Level Committee of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) was today held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad to take appraisal of the action taken by the concerned Departments with regard to control measures to overcome Drug menace and Narcotics.
The meeting discussed threadbare the incidences of drug addiction, areas of concern, age group of addicts, hot spots of drug abuse and cultivation of illicit poppy, cannabis in the District. The members of the Committee presented the latest report in the District regarding action taken against drug addiction and drug trafficking.
The meeting was among others attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Shabir Ahmad, Superintendent of Police, Arif Amin Shah, Assistant, Programme Officer, ICDS, SDM East, SDM West, Chief Education Officer, District Social Welfare Officer, Chief Education Officer, District Social Welfare Officer, Assistant Commissioner Labour,Tehsildar Headquarter, besides Nodal Officer Colleges, representative from Airport Authority, Post Office, Private Schools Association, Incharge Drug De-addiction Centre SMHS Hospital, Incharge ATF, SKIMS Bemina and other concerned.
The DC stressed upon the Officers of all the line Departments including Enforcement agencies to strengthen the intelligence network to ensure better coordination in creating greater deterrence to combat dangerous trade of drug-trafficking. He said that efforts with Cooperation, Coordination and Collaboration are vital to contain the drug peddling and break the supply chain, besides taking stringent action against the culprits involved in the hazardous trade of drugs.
The DC laid stress on identification of drug hotspots in the District and asked the enforcement agencies to conduct raids on such identified hotspots to nab the drug peddlers.
The DC also emphasised on effective functioning of Addiction Treatment Facility Centres (ATFCs) to fight against drug addiction and mitigate the sufferings of the drugs affected persons. He also laid trust on ensuring proper counselling and rehabilitation for individuals struggling with addiction.
At the outset, the DC took detailed feedback from every concerned Department regarding and measures undertaken for combating illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and its consumption in the District to save youth from the dangerous effects of the drugs. At the outset, the DC said that drug abuse is a serious problem that not only affects individuals, but also families and communities. With regard to enforcement efforts, the DC said District Administration Srinagar has taken a comprehensive multi-pronged approach and it has been made possible to make a significant decline in drug peddling in the. He said that crack down on drug trafficking and its peddlers would be further intensified to punish those involved in this societal heinous crime.
