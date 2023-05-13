‘Strengthen intelligence network to obstruct drug-peddling routes in Srinagar’

The DC stressed upon the Officers of all the line Departments including Enforcement agencies to strengthen the intelligence network to ensure better coordination in creating greater deterrence to combat dangerous trade of drug-trafficking. He said that efforts with Cooperation, Coordination and Collaboration are vital to contain the drug peddling and break the supply chain, besides taking stringent action against the culprits involved in the hazardous trade of drugs.

The DC laid stress on identification of drug hotspots in the District and asked the enforcement agencies to conduct raids on such identified hotspots to nab the drug peddlers.

The DC also emphasised on effective functioning of Addiction Treatment Facility Centres (ATFCs) to fight against drug addiction and mitigate the sufferings of the drugs affected persons. He also laid trust on ensuring proper counselling and rehabilitation for individuals struggling with addiction.

At the outset, the DC took detailed feedback from every concerned Department regarding and measures undertaken for combating illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and its consumption in the District to save youth from the dangerous effects of the drugs. The DC said that drug abuse is a serious problem that not only affects individuals, but also families and communities. With regard to enforcement efforts, the DC said District Administration Srinagar has taken a comprehensive multi-pronged approach and it has been made possible to make a significant decline in drug peddling in the. He said that crack down on drug trafficking and its peddlers would be further intensified to punish those involved in this societal heinous crime.