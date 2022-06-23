‘Strengthen weak spots of Jhelum embankment at Shivpora’

Srinagar: Residents of Shivpora area here have demanded strengthening of weak spots of flood protection embankment in the area.

A group of residents said amid recent heavy rains, water level near Power Station adjacent to temple on the Bund was very high.

“Due to deep curve, embankment on the spot has crumbled during floods in 2014. Another spot near Army school also caved in during the floods,” they said.