‘Strengthen weak spots of Jhelum embankment at Shivpora’

Srinagar: Residents of Shivpora area here have demanded strengthening of weak spots of flood protection embankment in the area.
A group of residents said amid recent heavy rains, water level near Power Station adjacent to temple on the Bund was very high.
“Due to deep curve, embankment on the spot has crumbled during floods in 2014. Another spot near Army school also caved in during the floods,” they said.
“After devastating floods in 2014, a delegation from Shivpora and Indra Nagar had met the then Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control who had assured to take remedial measures, ironically despite passing of eight years, no action has been taken till date. The recent heavy rains and flood-like situation is a wake-up call for all. We urge Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control to take cognisance of this grave concern,” they said.
To mention, the embankments of Jhelum in the summer capital were severely damaged due to devastating floods in 2014. Though the Irrigation and Flood Control department plugged breaches on the embankments, however people of the flood-prone areas have been accusing it of failing to take tangible flood mitigation measures.
On September 7, 2014, overflowing Jhelum submerged localities on both sides of the river including city's commercial hub Lal Chowk and its adjoining areas.