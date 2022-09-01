‘Strict action will be taken against drug peddlers’

Srinagar: A day long awareness programme against drug addiction under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan was today held at Tagore Hall.

The event was organised by Shaher-e-Khaas Literary and Cultural Welfare Society in collaboration with Divisional Administration, Kashmir, J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, and J&K Excise Department.

Besides Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole who was Chief Guest on the occasion, the programme was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, MD, NHM J&K, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Director Colleges, Joint Director Information Kashmir, Joint Controller LMD, Deputy Director Information Kashmir, officers, Teachers, students and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Div Com said that India has the 2nd largest population in the world with the majority of population consisting of youth.

He underlined the requirements of reaping the dividends of the young population and called for saving and protecting youth from falling into drug abuse.