‘Strong community role is must to eradicate drug menace’

Srinagar: Islamia College, conducted a seminar on drug de-addiction in which students from various streams participated.

Principal of the host college Professor (Dr.) Khurshid Ahmad Khan gave the introductory speech wherein he threw light on the importance of such seminars and conferences. “Every student has to take ownership to fight against substance abuse. It is a matter of great concern for all of us to keep our society drug free,” he said.

“Some serious steps must be initiated to stop the spread of the drug menace before it is too late,” he added.

Professor Mehraj-U-Din GaglooCo-coordinator of the event briefed the importance of such seminars. In his address, he emphasised upon the students to act as ambassadors of the society for a better tomorrow.

Dr Syed A. Untoo highlighted the significance of mobilising the masses on this burning issue.

Dr. Zaraq Jan, from SKIMS Soura, in his presentation gave a deep insight into the biological aspects shedding light on the impending causes, withdrawal symptoms and remedies. He said a strong community role is must to eradicate the menace.