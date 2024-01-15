Structure gutted at Batamaloo

Srinagar, Jan 15: A structure was gutted at Hamzah Colony Batamaloo area here today.

The officials from the Fire and Emergency Department said they received the information about the incident at 5:30 pm. “Multiple fire tenders from different fire stations were rushed to the spot to douse off the fire. Initial investigation revealed a short circuit as the cause of fire” said the official.

The owners of the single-story structure said that the structure was used by two families as a residence.

“Everything was gutted, and those families were left to fend for themselves. We have invested our hard-earned earnings in this place, and everything has been lost. We also have a shop and store for the shop on the front side of the structure. It was run by a poor person who lost all his savings.” Bilal Ahmad, the owner of the structure, said.

“We appeal to the government that all possible help should be provided to us. If the locals will also come forward to help these people, it will be of great help,” said Muhammad Yaseen, co-owner of the structure.