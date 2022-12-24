Students pay musical tributes to Pulwama martyrs, immortalise them with patrotic songs

Commandant, 28 Bn CRPF, Rajesh Sankhla on the occasion shared his vision about childhood and the essence of being a good citizen with children.

“He had wide ranging interaction with illustrious people from different stratagem of the society visiting the event of making everyday efforts to improve social fabric and making responsible citizens out of the young children.

The effort was widely appreciated by one and all, in a sense that children of Kashmir otherwise having diminished activity levels in sub zero temperatures getting to celebrate the season,” the statement said.

“CRPF is committed to serve and safeguard the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Sankhla added.