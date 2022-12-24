Students pay musical tributes to Pulwama martyrs, immortalise them with patrotic songs

Srinagar: ‘Jashn-e-Chille Kalan’ was organised at CRPF’s 28th battalion here today.
The organisers in a statement said the event was one of the leg of series of events taking place across Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal. The statement said about 50 students from various schools with their teachers participated in the event.
An on spot painting, singing and debate competitions were organised whereby students showcased their artistic and public speaking talent. On the occasion, students paid musical tributes to Pulwama martyrs to immortalise them with patrotic songs.
Commandant, 28 Bn CRPF, Rajesh Sankhla on the occasion shared his vision about childhood and the essence of being a good citizen with children.
“He had wide ranging interaction with illustrious people from different stratagem of the society visiting the event of making everyday efforts to improve social fabric and making responsible citizens out of the young children.
The effort was widely appreciated by one and all, in a sense that children of Kashmir otherwise having diminished activity levels in sub zero temperatures getting to celebrate the season,” the statement said.
“CRPF is committed to serve and safeguard the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Sankhla added.