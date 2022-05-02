Students shun junk food to save pocket money for downtrodden

Srinagar: On an initiative to help downtrodden, students of RP School at Nagbal here curbed the junk food throughout the holy month of Ramadhan to save the pocket money for the poor.
The students donated the money to Help Poor Voluntary Trust (HPVT).
“HPVT was invited to the school for the programme Alvida Mah-e-Ramadhan and the donation money was given to the NGO. Farooq Ahmad, chairman HPVT hailed the students for being so thoughtful and encouraged such steps from school to inculcate empathy in students,” HPTV said in a statement.