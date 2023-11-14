Substandard sweets destroyed at Qamarwari

Srinagar, Nov 14: A team of Food Safety under over all supervision of Dy. Commissioner, Food Safety/ Intelligence Cum Legal Cell Kashmir on specific information carried out a raid at one sweets manufacturing unit at Qamarwari.

The unit was found operating under unhygienic conditions and was sealed by the team. Accordingly, samples of Rasgulla and Gulab jamun were lifted for analytical purposes, whereas the rest of the consignment of these products was seized, an official statement said.

“Upon receiving the test report from FOOD Analyst Kashmir, the sample was declared as Sub-standard. Accordingly the complaint was submitted before the Adjudicating Officer (Adl Dy. Commissioner) district Srinagar who issued the order for destroying the said product. As a result about 1.5 quintals of Rasgulla and Gulabjamon were destroyed in proper waste management system and a penalty Rs 50000 was also imposed on the manufacturer as well as supplier by the Adjudicating officer (Adl Dy. Commissioner) Srinagar,” the statement said.