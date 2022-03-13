Sunday Market remains closed

Srinagar: Weekly flea market popularly known as Sunday Market remained closed today.
The market spanning from TRC Srinagar to Ghanta Ghar wore a deserted look in absence of vendors.
Shoppers said that the closure of the market without any notice created inconvenience to them.
"Like me, many shoppers had travelled from far-flung areas to buy goods, but they were disappointed on seeing the market closed. I returned empty-handed," said Adil Hassan, a shopper from Anantnag.
The famous flea market is set up every Sunday along the Residency road of Lal Chowk. The market extends from TRC Srinagar to Ghanta Ghar.
The market is known for sale of clothing, electronics, hosiery, and other items with people of all age groups visiting the market.
"We were instructed by police not to set up our stalls today. We followed the instruction otherwise we expected good business today," said Tariq Ahmed, a vendor.
Another vendor said that due to COVID, the market faced many closures in the past few years. "We have been facing long closures since mid-2019. We hope that this won't be a routine. This market is our livelihood and our families depend on this," said another vendor.
A police official said that “there were instructions to keep the market closed.”
SHO Kothibagh, Ishaq Ahmed confirmed closure of the Sunday market. However, he did not explain the reason for the closure.