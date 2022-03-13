Sunday Market remains closed

"Like me, many shoppers had travelled from far-flung areas to buy goods, but they were disappointed on seeing the market closed. I returned empty-handed," said Adil Hassan, a shopper from Anantnag.

The famous flea market is set up every Sunday along the Residency road of Lal Chowk. The market extends from TRC Srinagar to Ghanta Ghar.

The market is known for sale of clothing, electronics, hosiery, and other items with people of all age groups visiting the market.