Sunday Market remains closed

Srinagar: The weekly flea market (Sunday Market) remained shut today much to disappointment of people.
The reason for closure of the market could not be immediately known, however, sources told news agency Kashmir News Trust that the market was closed by the administration in wake of “law and order” problem.
The vendors said that they didn’t set up their stalls to earn a living.
According to them, approximately 3500 people are involved in the street business. Visitors from far and wide places mostly customers visit the market, however, they left back disappointed. (KNT)