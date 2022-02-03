Surveillance squads to ensure implementation of CAB in Srinagar
Srinagar: District administration Srinagar has directed enforcement teams set up for implementation of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) to intensify surprise checks across the summer capital.
An official informed that teams are imposing fines on the people found without facemasks at public places.
Members of each team comprise SHO of the concerned police station, SI State Taxes and a member of State Disaster Response Force and Naib Tehsildar.
These surveillance squads are mandated to make necessary market inspections and ensure all the guidelines issued by State Executive Committee (SEC) and District Disaster Management Srinagar are strictly followed.
“The teams have been further mandated to ensure that COVID19 appropriate behavior like wearing of face masks, social distancing, proper hand sanitisation is adhered to by general public,” said Syed Hanief Balkhi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar.
He added that the team in-charge is empowered and authorised for imposing fine of up to Rs 500 in case of any violation of COVID19 SOPs.
He informed that the surveillance squads have also been directed to submit daily information related to fine collection to this office of COVID-19 Control Room Srinagar.
To ensure effective implementation of surveillance order, Tehsildars concerned have been directed to ensure that Surveillance Squads for COVID Appropriate Behavior are present at their respective places or naqas.
However, Balkhi said that violations have come down and most of the people in Srinagar are voluntarily adhering to COVID19 safety guidelines.
He added that local traders and religious preachers have also played their vital role and extended cooperation for the implementation of CAB.
The experts have earlier warned that non-adherence to CAB could trigger an increase in the positivity rate in Srinagar.
Experts have expressed concern over the violations of COVID19 SOPs and said that negligence as people demonstrate in markets, roads and public transport can prove a disaster. “It may also hasten the arrival of the predicted third wave of virus,” they said.
After a recent decline, Srinagar district has witnessed the highest number of positive COVID19 cases among other districts in recent past weeks.
Recently, J&K Govt released an analysis of the casualties due to COVID19 in the Kashmir division. As per the data pertaining to approximately three months, those who had not taken COVID19 vaccine were at least five times more at risk of dying than those who had taken both doses of vaccine.
The data analysis of pre-vaccine period and post-vaccine period in Kashmir was also carried out and it was found that vaccines have reduced the rate of hospital admissions by more than half.