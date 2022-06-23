Sustainable integrated urban living | ‘Srinagar embracing modern technical tools’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated two prestigious projects, the Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) under the Srinagar Smart City initiative and Srinagar Municipal Corporation’s Storm Water Drainage Scheme at Shalteng.

Terming Integrated Command & Control Centre as the Nerve Centre for all Smart City IT interventions, the Lt Governor said that the Centre will act as a situation room of the city, integrating civic operations and creating opportunity for data-driven decision making. The new facility will provide a single platform aimed at monitoring and addressing public issues on a real-time basis, he added.

The Lt Governor said, Srinagar Smart City aims to secure and increase livability, sustainability, efficiency for all citizens. The holistic approach in functioning of Srinagar Smart City will help in achieving five long term goals-smart mobility, smart economy, smart environment, smart living and smart governance.

Ground-breaking technological interventions are bringing efficiency in urban governance and strengthening the response capability of various stakeholders. Srinagar is embracing modern technical tools for sustainable and integrated urban living, the Lt Governor said. Real time data will ensure effective management of services like water, electricity, mobility, education, healthcare, environment, and security, he added.