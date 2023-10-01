Swachhata Pakhwada | KU VC urges making cleanliness an ongoing movement

Srinagar: In commemoration of Swachhata Pakhwada - Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS), 2023 and to celebrate the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the ‘Father of the Nation’, Kashmir University displayed its unwavering commitment to this national movement through a monumental cleanliness drive at main and satellite campuses.

Students, NSS volunteers, hostel residents, faculty members from Kashmir University and locals from the vicinity, participated in a massive cleanliness drive as part of the Swachhata Pakhwada aimed to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring legacy of non-violence and truth.

This event was a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's enduring values and the collective dedication of Kashmir University to the Swachhata Hi Seva movement.

The participants began their cleanliness drive in and around the main campus, leading to the surrounding marketplace and Dargah Hazratbal Shrine, diligently picking up litter and garbage and disposing of it after proper segregation.