Sweeper killed in Soura accident

He said the locals rushed him to SKIMS Soura for treatment, however, he succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, Police in a tweet informed that the driver involved in the road accident has been arrested while his vehicle has also been seized.

“One accused namely Arif Abdullah Rather S/o Mohd Abdullah R/o zaloora Sopore arrested for hitting with his scorpio car a SMC employee,who later succumbed to injuries. In this regards FIR no 109/279 u/s 279, 337, 304-A IPC was registered in Soura PS. Vehicle also seized in case,” Srinagar Police tweeted.