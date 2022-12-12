Sweeper killed in Soura accident

Srinagar: A sweeper working in Srinagar Municipal Corporation died in a road accident in Soura area of here today.
Police claimed to have arrested the driver and said that his vehicle has also been seized. An official told the news agency KNO that Feroz Ahmad Sheikh of Bijbehara, at present Aachar Soura, was injured after being hit by a vehicle in Soura area today.
He said the locals rushed him to SKIMS Soura for treatment, however, he succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, Police in a tweet informed that the driver involved in the road accident has been arrested while his vehicle has also been seized.
“One accused namely Arif Abdullah Rather S/o Mohd Abdullah R/o zaloora Sopore arrested for hitting with his scorpio car a SMC employee,who later succumbed to injuries. In this regards FIR no 109/279 u/s 279, 337, 304-A IPC was registered in Soura PS. Vehicle also seized in case,” Srinagar Police tweeted.