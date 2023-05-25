Symposium on earthquake resilience begins at KU

Srinagar: Three Padma Shri awardees are among a galaxy of scientists who will be a part of deliberations during a three-day national symposium on ‘Earthquake, Landslide and Glacial Hazards’ inaugurated at the KU on Thursday.

The Padma awardees include earth scientist Prof Harsh K Gupta, geophysical scientist Dr V P Dimri and geologist Dr V C Thakur.

Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan presided over the inaugural session of the symposium as well as the 7th Annual Convention on ‘Advances in Earthquake Sciences’, organised by Indian Society of Earthquake Sciences (ISES) and KU’s Department of Geography and Disaster Management. Mr Nazim Zia Khan, IAS, Secretary to J&K Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation (DDMRR) was the chief guest on the occasion, while Prof Talat Ahmad, former VC KU and Prof Harsh K Gupta were the guests of honour.