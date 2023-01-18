Tajrane Kutub: Carrying forward legacy of 133 years at Maharaj Gunj

Srinagar: “This shop is history in itself. It is here where my grandfather and father preserved prized literature of Kashmir,” says Muhammad Iqbal Kitab who runs 133-year old shop ‘Ghulam Muhammad Noor Muhammad Tajrane Kutub’ at historic Maharaj Gunj in Shaher-e-Khaas here.

Iqbal, who now sells stationery and books at the shop, points towards photographs of his grandfather Ghulam Muhammad and father Noor Muhammad.

“I am running this shop just to keep their name alive. Their contribution in preserving Kashmir’s rich literature is immense,” he says pointing towards piles of books published by them.

The shop located adjacent to Budshah Tomb was established by Ghulam Muhammad Kitab in 1890. Iqbal says his grandfather Ghulam Muhammad was a noted Pashmina dealer and used to go to Ladakh to get yarn and sell it in Srinagar. “One day a dealer from Punjab visited my grandfather and offered to sell a sack of religious and literature books. On seeing the literature in the form of books, my grandfather was inspired to preserve Kashmir’s rich literature which was available only in written form nearly a century ago,” he says.