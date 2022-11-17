Tanvir Sadiq asks administration to provide inclusive rehabilitation, relief package

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Chief Spokesperson and in Charge Segment Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq on Thursday expressed profound anguish over gutting of several houses in a massive fire incident in Kathi Maidan Shall Bagh, Zadibal area of Alamgari Bazar.
Expressing sympathies with the victim families, Tanvir said, “My heart goes out to Ghulam Nabi, Fayaz Ahmed & Shabir Ahmed Bhat of Kathimaidan Shallbagh ,Zadibal who have lost their homes and belongings in the devastating fire this morning.
Losing a home in a fire involves not only the loss of one’s residence, but also many other things of value. At this difficult hour my thoughts and prayers are with the affected.
I implore upon the administration to work out an adequate and all-inclusive compensation for the victim families.”
Earlier, he also visited the fire victims and expressed solidarity with them and assured them that their plight will be raised with the competent authorities for swift redressal.
He made on spot telephonic calls to the concerned officials and impressed upon them to reach out to affected households with immediate relief and compensation.