Tanvir Sadiq asks administration to provide inclusive rehabilitation, relief package

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Chief Spokesperson and in Charge Segment Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq on Thursday expressed profound anguish over gutting of several houses in a massive fire incident in Kathi Maidan Shall Bagh, Zadibal area of Alamgari Bazar.

Expressing sympathies with the victim families, Tanvir said, “My heart goes out to Ghulam Nabi, Fayaz Ahmed & Shabir Ahmed Bhat of Kathimaidan Shallbagh ,Zadibal who have lost their homes and belongings in the devastating fire this morning.

Losing a home in a fire involves not only the loss of one’s residence, but also many other things of value. At this difficult hour my thoughts and prayers are with the affected.