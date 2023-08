Srinagar: A teenager drowned to death in river Jhelum near Zero Bridge here while taking a bath on Tuesday.

After being informed by the Police Station Raj Bagh about the incident, River Police swung into action and fished out the body of teenager.

A River police official told news agency Kashmir News Trust that 19-year old Owais Mehraj, a resident of Ikhraj Pora Srinagar drowned while taking a bath in Jhelum near Zero Bridge. He said his body was retrieved and handed over to his family.