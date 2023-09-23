Tele-MANAS cell at IMHANS receives 25,000 distress calls in a year

Srinagar: The Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) cell at Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences Srinagar (IMHANS) has received over 25000 distress calls from across Jammu and Kashmir since its launch on November 4, 2022.

As per the official records, the cell has received a total of 25140 calls till date, with the majority of calls being user-initiated (22338).

The calls were related to sadness, anxiety, stress-related issues, suicidal ideation or attempts, reduced interest in pursuing activities, palpitation-related, sleep disturbances, hopelessness, helplessness, worthlessness, and guilt.

Besides that, many calls were related to relationships and family conflict, aggression and risk of harm to others, fatigue, psychological issues, self-harm attempt, and exam-related issues.

As per the records, Srinagar emerges as a significant hub for mental health support, with 3,805 calls received since 2022.

The Tele-Manas cell received 791 calls from Shopian, 699 calls from Anantnag, 675 calls from Baramulla, 500 calls from Pulwama, 491 from Budgam, 333 calls from Jammu, 233 calls from Kulgam, 299 calls from Ganderbal, 222 calls from Bandipora, 194 calls from Kupwara, 52 calls from Doda, 51 calls from Poonch, 31 calls from Samba, 21 calls from Leh, 15 calls from Kargil, 12 calls from Kishtwar, 11 calls from Rajouri, 11 calls from Ramban, 10 calls from Kathua and 9 calls from Pathankot.