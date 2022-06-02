Thana Diwas organised by Cyber Police Station

The event commenced with an inaugural speech by DySP Cyber Police regarding online cyber frauds carried out by cybercriminals.

During the event, interaction was held with participants who were also made aware about the modern cyber-crimes and the ways to deal with them.

Cyber experts of Cyber Police Station also shared present cyber fraud scenarios including financial frauds, social media frauds with the participants.

Besides, officers of Cyber Police Kashmir Zone, Srinagar also shared contact information with the participants and also advised them to contact Cyber Police in case they come across any such crime.