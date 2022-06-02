Thana Diwas organised by Cyber Police Station

Srinagar: As a part of J&K Government’s public outreach programme, Cyber Police Kashmir Zone observed “Thana Diwas” at Cyber Police Station here.
On the occasion, the programme was chaired by DySP Cyber Police Syed Sleet Shah and attended by investigating officers of Cyber Police Station, civil society members and locals from across the Kashmir Zone.
The event commenced with an inaugural speech by DySP Cyber Police regarding online cyber frauds carried out by cybercriminals.
During the event, interaction was held with participants who were also made aware about the modern cyber-crimes and the ways to deal with them.
Cyber experts of Cyber Police Station also shared present cyber fraud scenarios including financial frauds, social media frauds with the participants.
Besides, officers of Cyber Police Kashmir Zone, Srinagar also shared contact information with the participants and also advised them to contact Cyber Police in case they come across any such crime.
Moreover, Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar also handed over 45 missing smart-phones worth lakhs of rupees to their rightful owners which were traced out by Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar on the request of owners.