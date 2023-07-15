The Cold Black Dawn by Class 10th student released

Srinagar: Dr Tassaduq Hussain, Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) released a book “The Cold Black Dawn” written by Class 10th student Baazil Zubair, here today.

The book was released at a function at Directorate of School Education, Kashmir here. The student author, Baazil Zubair is presently a student of Class 10th Presentation Convent School, Srinagar. This novel is her first attempt towards writing, which she started at the age of 14. Baazil aspires to be a writer, and fiction, mystery, tragedy and romance are her genres of interest.

The young author, in this book, deftly sketches the struggles of a young woman’s life, who despite having a complicated personal life decides to earn and be independent, only to become a successful business woman. It is a story about grit, perseverance, determination, love, hatred & difficult choices in life.

Dr Tassaduq Hussain while appreciating the efforts of the young author said that it is commendable to have such an insight and understanding of struggles of life at this age. He added that Baazil’s work of creative expression at such a young age can be an inspiration for many budding writers and these kinds of works will encourage and motivate many such students to explore their skill sets and bring them to the fore.