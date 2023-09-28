Thieves decamp with manhole covers at Habba Kadal

Srinagar: Thieves decamped with over half a dozen iron cast manhole covers at Habba Kadal area of old Srinagar city today.

Residents of Babapora Habba Kadal told the news agency Kashmir News Trust that they were shocked to find uncovered manholes early Thursday morning. “The thieves, possibly drug addicts or bootleggers, stole the manhole covers during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday,” locals said. They said manhole covers made of cast iron must be fetching a good price in the grey market for petty thieves. “We request police to take cognisance of the incident and question different scrap dealers. ” the locals said.