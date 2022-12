Srinagar: Thieves decamped with valuables worth lakhs of rupees from a house at Chinar Colony Natipora in wee hours today.

Reports said thieves entered the house of Adil Rashid when no one was present there. “Thieves decamped with jewellery worth Rs four lakh and other valuables. We appeal to concerned SHO to arrest the thieves at the earliest to recover our stolen items and restore ense of security in the area,” Rashid said.