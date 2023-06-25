Thieves steal iron grills at Rawalpora

Srinagar: Residents of Rawalpora area here have expressed resentment against stealing of roadside grill items by thieves on Bypass.

They said for the last few days at break of dawn, a group of thieves including females engage themselves in uprooting and stealing roadside grills.

Observing their stealth and suspicious activities, some residents on a routine morning walk had tried to stop them. “But in vain as these people operate in groups with iron rods in hand,” a group of locals said.

But when damage to the roadside infrastructure continued for a few more days the residents contacted a local social activist Arshad Dijoo for assistance in highlighting the matter.