Thieves steal iron grills at Rawalpora

Srinagar: Residents of Rawalpora area here have expressed resentment against stealing of roadside grill items by thieves on Bypass.
They said for the last few days at break of dawn, a group of thieves including females engage themselves in uprooting and stealing roadside grills.
Observing their stealth and suspicious activities, some residents on a routine morning walk had tried to stop them. “But in vain as these people operate in groups with iron rods in hand,” a group of locals said.
But when damage to the roadside infrastructure continued for a few more days the residents contacted a local social activist Arshad Dijoo for assistance in highlighting the matter.
"From the past few days early in the morning I was surprised to find that scavengers arrive in groups and indulge in uprooting the roadside infrastructure causing huge damage and loss to the government exchequer. I tried to stop and resist their moves, but it was dark still and I found them intimidating. But when I found these scavengers coming repeatedly, I thought to do something to stop them from causing damage to the roadside infrastructure,” said Dr Ishtiyaq Ahmed Gillani, a local.
“And when I felt helpless I called Dijoo. We were able to obstruct them and chase them away while also videographing the incident. Once we were able to stop these scavengers a few locals also came out and helped us to raise a collective voice.” Dr Ishtiyaq said.
He added that scores of damaged iron pillars were left behind by these scavengers in big gunny bags.
“I immediately contacted the local Ward Officer Urfan Ahmed Joo who, while taking cognisance of the matter, promised to take up the issue with his superiors. I also contacted Chief Engineer R&B Kashmir Rafiq Ahmed Rafiq who while taking cognisance sought details and videographic evidence of the incident and the same was forwarded to him,” Dijoo said.
Meanwhile, locals of the area have lauded the efforts of Dijoo and Dr Ishtiyaq in highlighting the matter.