This Eid young home bakers in Srinagar move online

Srinagar: With increasing trend of using online platforms for shopping, bakery making has also moved to online mode this Eid-ul-Adha.

As young entrepreneurs in Srinagar are venturing into home baking, these entrepreneurs are using online platforms to reach out to their customers and display their art of baking.

As the past two years of COVID had restricted people to their homes, the online mode of shopping picked up as people wanted to get these delicacies at their doorsteps.

Many young home bakers have continued the trend and have turned to online platforms to sell bakers from their homes.

Rafia Manzoor, a young entrepreneur is one such home baker who is doing her business via online mode. Passionate about Baking, she opened her online venture ‘Sweet Craving Bakery’ last year. She said as her business is mostly online. This Eid, Rafia has found a good opportunity to expand her online home baking business.