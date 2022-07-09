This Eid young home bakers in Srinagar move online

Srinagar: With increasing trend of using online platforms for shopping, bakery making has also moved to online mode this Eid-ul-Adha.
As young entrepreneurs in Srinagar are venturing into home baking, these entrepreneurs are using online platforms to reach out to their customers and display their art of baking.
As the past two years of COVID had restricted people to their homes, the online mode of shopping picked up as people wanted to get these delicacies at their doorsteps.
Many young home bakers have continued the trend and have turned to online platforms to sell bakers from their homes.
Rafia Manzoor, a young entrepreneur is one such home baker who is doing her business via online mode. Passionate about Baking, she opened her online venture ‘Sweet Craving Bakery’ last year. She said as her business is mostly online. This Eid, Rafia has found a good opportunity to expand her online home baking business.
“The response has been very good and social media has helped a lot. I work from my home and my Instagram account and Whatsapp are working as an interface between me and my customers,” Rafia said.
Rafia has collaborated with delivery agencies to have their orders delivered across Srinagar and other districts. She said that her customers can order their favorite delicacy with a click of their cellphone. In a short span of time, her bakery items like Donuts, Chocolate cakes, Brownies, cookies, muffins have been very popular in Srinagar.
These young bakers say that they are providing options to customers and they are moving beyond traditional bakery items. They said it has attracted a new base of customers as customers are filling their sweet cravings while giving them good business.
Sana Imtiyaz is another home baker who has been in the business for the last five years. She said since the boom in the internet and increased use of social media, their business has accelerated. Her venture ‘Sweet Temptations by Sana Imtiyaz’ is a well-established name in Srinagar.
“Eid is the best opportunity to expand the business as bakery items are the main attraction of Eid. People love to order from the comforts of their homes and Covid has also increased the trend of online shopping. Home bakers like myself give options of customised bakery and people are loving that. Recently there has been growth in online delivery platforms in Kashmir. I am also collaborating with them to get my bakery items to the doorsteps of my customers,” she said.
In addition to home bakers, many bakers who own physical stores are also giving the option of ordering online. They said that it is helping them to add to their customer base.
“There are many people who avoid crowded places. For many, Eid shopping is a hectic task. If you get your favorite sweets and bakery within a click of your cellphone, what is better than that. I have a physical outlet in Srinagar, but I have also kept an option of online deliveries available this Eid. It helps me to rope in more customers who want to buy my bakery items online,” said Sajad Ahmed a home baker from Srinagar.
With an increase in delivery service providers and the use of more social media platforms, the bakery is moving online in recent years on Eid. Locals are saying that with changing trends, tech-savvy entrepreneurs are using the internet and online platforms to take their business to new heights.