Thousands offer Khwaja Digar

Srinagar: Thousands of devotees today offered Khwaja Digar, a special prayer to mark the Urs of Khwaja Naqshband Sahib (RA) at his revered shrine at Khwaja Bazar area of Downtown here.

Devotees from various places of Kashmir offered special prayers at 4.45 pm in the shrine and on the main road from Nowhatta to Khanyar. To mention Khawaja Digar is offered on 3rd Rabi-ul-Awal every year, which also marks the commemoration of the annual Urs of Naqashbandi Sahib (RA).

“I have never missed Khawaja Digar prayers since my childhood. It is a special occasion for me,” said Ghulam Muhammad, an octogenarian devotee.