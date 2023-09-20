Thousands offer Khwaja Digar

Srinagar: Thousands of devotees today offered Khwaja Digar, a special prayer to mark the Urs of Khwaja Naqshband Sahib (RA) at his revered shrine at Khwaja Bazar area of Downtown here.
Devotees from various places of Kashmir offered special prayers at 4.45 pm in the shrine and on the main road from Nowhatta to Khanyar. To mention Khawaja Digar is offered on 3rd Rabi-ul-Awal every year, which also marks the commemoration of the annual Urs of Naqashbandi Sahib (RA).
“I have never missed Khawaja Digar prayers since my childhood. It is a special occasion for me,” said Ghulam Muhammad, an octogenarian devotee.
A large number of women also offered prayers. On the occasion, sermons were delivered on contribution and teachings of Naqashbandi Sahib (RA). Authorities had made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the prayers. During the prayers, vehicles bound for Nowhatta were diverted through Bohri Kadal. Special stalls of Kashmir snacks were set up outside the shrine.
It is said that Khawaja Digar practice continues as a tradition from the times of Hazrat Khawaja Khawand Mahmood from 1017 AH (405 years).