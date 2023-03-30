To commemorate Ram Navami, Kashmiri Pandits take out Shobha Yatra in Srinagar

Srinagar: On the occasion of Ram Navami, the Kashmiri Pandit community took out a religious procession called Shobha Yatra in the summer capital.
The procession was taken out from Habba Kadal area in Downtown to Srinagar’s commercial hub Lal Chowk.
Various Kashmiri Pandit community members wore colorful costumes to observe the event. Among elders, children and female members of the community were also part of the yatra that passed through the heart of Downtown Srinagar here.
In addition to the local pandit community, many tourists also participated in the yatra.
“We have come here from Mumbai and heard about the Yatra when we visited a temple here. We participated in the event here,” said Poonam, a tourist.
The organisers said that they have been organising the event for the last 16 years. “Our Muslim brothers are very supportive and they also participated in the rally. On the birthday of Lord Ram, we pray for the prosperity of all people in Kashmir,” Chetan Das, a local Pandit said.
The Shobha Yatra passed through commercial hub Lal Chowk, Habba Kadal, Barbarshah, Hari Singh High Street and Jehangir Chowk.
The organisers expressed gratitude to both Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims for their support in carrying out the procession in Srinagar.
Meanwhile, many Muslims were also seen showing support to the yatra and wishing Kashmiri Pandits on the occasion.
“This is an important festival for the pandit community and we are glad that they are participating in it with all the enthusiasm. It is also the holy month of Ramadhan and both the communities should pray for the well-being of Kashmir,” said Altaf Ahmad, a local at Lal Chowk.