To commemorate Ram Navami, Kashmiri Pandits take out Shobha Yatra in Srinagar

Srinagar: On the occasion of Ram Navami, the Kashmiri Pandit community took out a religious procession called Shobha Yatra in the summer capital.

The procession was taken out from Habba Kadal area in Downtown to Srinagar’s commercial hub Lal Chowk.

Various Kashmiri Pandit community members wore colorful costumes to observe the event. Among elders, children and female members of the community were also part of the yatra that passed through the heart of Downtown Srinagar here.

In addition to the local pandit community, many tourists also participated in the yatra.