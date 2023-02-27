To prevent gridlocks, Traffic Police recommend change in school timings

Srinagar: The Traffic Police department has recommended to the School Education Department (SED) to change the timing of schools falling within the city limits to ease the traffic congestion.

The department has recommended the new school timing from 9am to 2pm in view of the narrow condition of the roads within the city centre.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic (City) Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said he has requested the education department that school timing should be changed for the convenience of school children.

"The condition of the roads is very bad as the construction work is going on everywhere. Even if we keep some diversions, people will still get stuck in traffic jams," he said.