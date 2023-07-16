Tomato prices skyrocket in Srinagar

Srinagar: Prices of tomato in the summer capital have soared to Rs 250 per kg, causing concern among people.

A kg of tomato is being sold at exorbitant Rs 250 per kg in absence of regulation by authorities.

President Fruit Mandi Bashir Ahmad said that prices of tomato have surged in the last few weeks due to heavy rains and flood like situation in neighboring Himachal Pradesh.

He said that Punjab, a major tomato producer, also faced adverse weather conditions, resulting in a shortage of vegetables.

He said that Srinagar receives 20 to 30 truckloads of tomatoes from Punjab and four to five truckloads from Himachal Pradesh on a daily basis.

“The local production of tomatoes in Srinagar is ready, with wholesale prices currently ranging from Rs 110 to Rs 120 per kg. As the supply of local tomatoes increases in the coming days, it is anticipated that prices will drop. The price hike is primarily due to high demand and limited supply,” he said.